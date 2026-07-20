IRGC hits US radar, drone hangar in Kuwait

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for repeated U.S. attacks on Iranian soil.

In a statement addressed to the "noble people of Kuwait," the IRGC said parts of their "Islamic land" had been under the occupation of American military for years and used as a base for killing Muslims in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and Palestine.

The statement said 140 days ago, the "child-killing American army" launched a war that began with the massacre of 168 schoolchildren at the Minab school and the martyrdom of the "most eminent religious scholar of the present age, Imam Khamenei."

"The land of Kuwait must not be a safe haven for a terrorist army that over recent decades has attacked at least ten Islamic countries and killed millions of Muslims," the IRGC said, adding that the U.S. military is "mahdur al-dam" under fatwas of scholars of all Islamic sects and that it is the duty of every Muslim to destroy them by any means possible.

The IRGC called on Kuwaitis to "rise to this religious duty and restore the dignity of Islamic lands."

MNA