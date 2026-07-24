Russia reaffirms opposition to US-Israeli attack against Iran

Russia has consistently maintained its position against the US and Israeli military actions against Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Tasnim on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking to Tasnim’s correspondent in Cholpon-Ata on Friday, Rudenko said Moscow had strongly condemned the US-Israeli attacks from the beginning and considered them an illegal act of aggression against Iran.

He added that Russia had maintained the same stance since the start of the attacks and believes that, following recent developments, one of the parties has violated the understandings that has been reached.

The Russian deputy foreign minister said Moscow supported the resumption of diplomatic efforts, stressing that such a process would serve the interests of all countries in the region.

Commenting on Tehran-Moscow relations, Rudenko said Iran and Russia have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and that both sides are committed to fully implementing all of its provisions.

He noted that the agreement covers various areas, including economic and trade cooperation, the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, and coordination on regional issues, adding that its implementation is being pursued seriously.

Rudenko also highlighted Iran’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, saying Russia had supported Iran’s accession and had assisted in the process at one stage.

He expressed hope that Iran would continue to view the SCO as a useful and effective platform for advancing its national interests.

MNA