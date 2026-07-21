Enemy committed to no principles, rules of human rights: spox

Speaking at a gathering of Guardian Council observers in Amol, northern Iran, on Monday, Hadi Tahan Nazif said Iran should not become preoccupied with internal issues and lose sight of its adversaries as it is currently engaged in an existential and identity-based confrontation with global hegemonic powers.

“Today, the enemy has shown that it is committed to no principles or rules of human rights,” he said.

Tahan Nazif said international humanitarian law establishes rules that must be observed during armed conflicts, but the United States and Israel have violated such principles by bombing a school in Minab, a hospital in Ahvaz and other public places.

He said the confrontation between Iran and global hegemonic powers was rooted in fundamental differences over the principles of the Islamic Republic, adding that Iran’s Constitution emphasizes human dignity, independence, freedom and justice.

The official also called for unity, citing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as stressing that division and disputes weaken a nation and undermine its power.

MNA