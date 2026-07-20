No political claim justifies US destruction of infrastructure

Speaking in his weekly press briefing among reporters on Monday, he strongly condemned the US attacks on the civilian infrastructures, medical and healthcare treatment centers, bridges and installations on which people's livelihood depends on them.

No political or military claim can justify the suffering of a child waiting in the hospital for treatment or the anxiety of a family whose city's connecting bridge has been destroyed, Baghaei underlined.

Washington has once again demonstrated its "destructive logic" by targeting facilities vital to people's lives and security, he deplored.

"They targeted our civilian and non-military facilities and infrastructures in several provinces, and in doing so they once again revealed America's destructive logic," the diplomat maintained.

"An attack on infrastructure is not merely an attack on a few points on a map; it is an attack on human security and on people's lives," the spokesman added.

The for

eign ministry's diplomat paid tribute to the people of southern regions of Iran, saying they deserve "more respect and appreciation than ever," describing them as "the guardians of the Persian Gulf and the Makran coasts."

Turning to the US attack on an elementary school in southern city of Minab, Hormozgan province on February 28, Baghaei pointed out, “There is no doubt that vicious US attack on Minab Elementary School was deliberate and it cannot be justified.”

No words can describe the grief of the people who lost their infrastructures in southern parts of the country in this life-threatening hot weather, he continued.

Iran is not a collection of remote and faraway islands that can be wounded in one part and expected to remain calm in the other parts, he said, adding, “If Hormozgan is wounded, Mazandaran will suffer; if Chabahar is targeted, Tehran's heart will beat; and if a child in Ahvaz is frightened by the sound of an explosion, no Iranian in this land will sleep peacefully. Iran is one body, and every wound on every corner of it is a wound on this entire body.”

Diplomatic efforts ongoing alongside response of Armed Forces

Baghaei said that diplomatic efforts are ongoing alongside the response of its powerful Armed Forces to any aggression.

Iran has confirmed receiving proposals and ideas from several mediators aimed at reducing tensions with the United States, he continued.

At the same time, the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to stop US crimes committed against the country, he said.

The spokesman added that while Iran’s Armed Forces were responding “with strength and determination” and targeting the sources of US aggression, the country’s diplomatic apparatus was also fully engaged in carrying out its responsibilities.

“I reiterate that the diplomatic apparatus, in coordination with the defenders of the homeland in the Armed Forces, is pursuing its duties,” Baghaei said, adding, “The proposals put forward through mediators have been conveyed to us, and we have received them. However, I would rather not go into their details at this stage.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat referred to the US attack on Iran’s Darkhoyen nuclear power plant, urging the UN nuclear watchdog to explicitly condemn a recent US attack on the nuclear power plant’s construction site.

Baghaei emphasized that the strike exposed Washington's hostility toward Iran's scientific and industrial progress.

"Iran expects the IAEA Director General himself to clearly state his position in condemnation of the US crime," he said.

The spokesman lashed out at the UN nuclear watchdog's silence over the attack, saying such inaction would only further erode Iran's confidence in the agency.

"This silence and indifference certainly do not strengthen our trust in the IAEA," he said.

MNA