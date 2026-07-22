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Jul 22, 2026, 10:56 AM

VIDEO: Funeral of martyrs of Shajare Tayyebeh School in Minab

VIDEO: Funeral of martyrs of Shajare Tayyebeh School in Minab

BANDAR ABBAS, Jul. 22 (MNA) – The video footage shows the funeral ceremony of the newly-identified martyrs of Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School who were killed in a US airstrike on the school in Minab City on February 28.

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Minab held funeral on Wednesday for DNA-identified remains of children who were martyred in the US attack on a school in southern province of Hormozgan.

On February 28, the US and Zionist regime in a joint military operation waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, civilians, especially more than 168 schoolchildren in Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the city of Minab, Hormozgan province. 

News ID 246426
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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