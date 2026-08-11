Iran not to retreat from its rights in face of any threats

In his message released on Tuesday, the newly-appointed secretary of SNSC Major General Mohsen Rezaei thanked the Leader of the Islmic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian for placing trust in him and stressed that Iran will not back down from defending its national rights and interests in the face of threats.

He added that the the decisions will have to be made from a stronger position compared to the past using the past experiences and field studies as will as bravery and insights.

The top Iranian security official said that "the goal is not to only leave behind this sensitive situation but it is that Iran will have to pass this stage safer, more united and more powerful."

Regarding foreign policy, Rezaei said Iran’s approach would focus on strengthening deterrence, resisting pressure and coercion, responding swiftly and decisively to any aggression, safeguarding the country’s national interests, making effective use of diplomatic capabilities, pursuing strong engagement with the international community, and maintaining readiness against potential threats.

MNA