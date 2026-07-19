2 vessels suffer accidents after attempting to leave Hormuz

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said four “violating vessels,” acting “with the mischief and support of American terrorists,” switched off their navigation systems and ignored warnings issued by the IRGC Navy’s Hormuz Strait control base.

According to the statement, the vessels attempted to disrupt traffic and exit the strategic waterway through “an unsafe route.”

“Two of them suffered accidents and stopped in place, and two others abandoned continuing on the route,” it said.

The IRGC Navy reiterated that control of the Strait of Hormuz is “fully” in its hands and that the only safe transit corridor is the route officially designated and announced by Iranian authorities.

It added that “not a single drop of oil, gas or chemical fertilizer” would pass through the strait without coordination and permission, repeating a position previously stated by Iranian officials.

The statement concluded by warning that vessels influenced by “the American enemy” and entering unsafe routes “will certainly suffer an incident.”

Over the last eight nights, the US military has conducted waves of airstrikes on Iran and reinstated a blockade of Iranian ports in flagrant violation of a war-termination deal. It has also committed war crimes by deliberately targeting civilian facilities and killing dozens of people.

The escalation came after the United States violated the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding of June 17 by attempting unauthorized naval movements through the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian Navy intercepting the vessels to enforce the agreement.

MNA