Pakistan says Iran, US close to sort of agreement over Hormuz

"Things are shaping up in favor of peace,” Khawaja Asif told reporters in Islamabad on Tuesday, without giving details of any breakthrough, Bloomberg reported.

Talks between Iran and Oman about reopening Hormuz to some maritime shipping have reached an advanced stage, Al Jazeera reported earlier, citing a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson, accoridng to the Bloomberg report.

This is while, Pakistan Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials earlier on Tuesday on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest..

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