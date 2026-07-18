IRGC stops four US-backed ships in Strait of Hormuz

The IRGC Navy said in a statement that the four ships had sought to breach the Iranian-enforced closure of the strategic waterway with the support of the "terrorist American army." The IRGC said the vessels were stopped in place by a combination of missile and drone strikes.

"The IRGC Navy firmly declares: shipowners, like the leaders of some southern Persian Gulf states, should not be deceived by the baseless support of the terrorist American army and should heed the warnings and announcements of the IRGC Navy," the statement said.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping earlier this month, saying it would remain shut until U.S. interventions in the waterway end. The IRGC has repeatedly warned that it alone determines safe passage and has fired on vessels that attempt to use unauthorised routes.

MNA