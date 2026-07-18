US sinister plot foiled with collapse of southern corridor

Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje'i says the American enemy's "sinister plot" has been "nipped in the bud" with the collapse of the "southern corridor" scheme.

Accoridng to Press TV, Mohseni Eje'i made the remarks in a message posted on social media on Saturday as the United States continued its acts of aggression against Iran's southern cities and ports for the seventh consecutive night.

"What is happening in the blue waters of the Persian Gulf is the clearest evidence of the American enemy's strategic failure because with the defeat of the southern corridor plan, its sinister plot was nipped in the bud,” he said, referring to a US plan to establish an illegal shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz to break Iranian control over the strategic waterway.

He added that the defeat of the hostile US agenda also turned the dream of placing "chains of captivity" around Iran's borders into a nightmare for aggressors.

Iran’s top Judiciary official emphasized that the recent enemy aggression against Iran should be understood within the same framework.

He further reiterated that Iranian border guards and the "guardians” of the Strait of Hormuz, through their sacrifice and power, are not only protecting Iran's geographical borders but also the country's dignity and legal independence in the face of “systematic aggression”.

The Judiciary chief asserted that all their efforts aim to transform the enemy's treachery and malice into a historic defeat.

MNA