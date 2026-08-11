Iran, Malaysia defense chiefs emphasize expanding cooperation

During the phone call, the two defense ministers emphasized the need for strengthening the bilateral relations and developing defense-military cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the long-standing friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza emphasized special position of Malaysia in the Southeast Asian region and the Islamic world, appreciating the positions of the Malaysian government and people regarding recent developments and their support for the Islamic Republic of Iran during the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against the country.

Turning to the extensive and vast capacities of Iran and Malaysia in the Islamic world and the West and East Asian regions, the Iranian defense minister stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia, as two countries with significant capacities in the Islamic world and the West and East Asian regions, have extensive areas for developing cooperation in various dimensions, especially in the defense and security fields.

Emphasizing the extensive capacities of the two countries in various fields, Ibn Reza described the development of defense cooperation, the transfer of technical knowhow and experiences, and technological cooperation as suitable areas for expanding bilateral interactions.

Turning to the geographical and strategic location of the two countries in the vicinity of the important Straits of Hormuz and Malacca, he stated, “This location has created a valuable capacity for exchanging views, experience, and cooperation in the field of maritime security and safety, and this capacity can be utilized for the common interests of the two countries."

The defense minister of Malaysia, for his part, pointed to the recent developments and war of aggression waged by the US and Israel against Iran, adding, “We and the people of the world observed the extreme power and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people, and we witnessed how Iran defended itself against attacks with strength and cohesion.”

Malaysia stands by the Islamic Republic of Iran to help establish global peace and security, Dato Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated and emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries in the relevant field.

The Malaysian defense minister also announced his country's readiness to review the framework for defense cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia.

MNA/6914420