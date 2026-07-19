US will fail to overturn Iran’s strategic victory in Hormuz

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, the IRGC's deputy commander for political affairs, made the remarks in an interview with local Iranian media, accoridng to Press TV, where he also emphasized that Iran's control over the strategic waterway has fundamentally altered the regional balance of power.

He said that the United States is attempting to challenge Iran's newly established order in the strait through a series of military provocations and a renewed naval blockade.

However, General Javani stressed that Iran's armed forces have responded decisively to every act of aggression, whether against military or civilian targets.

"The Americans are trying to compensate for their defeat in this [third imposed] war through military actions and return the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war conditions, but they will certainly not succeed," General Javani said. "They have not only failed to achieve their designed objectives, but a geopolitical earthquake has occurred in the region, and that is Iran's domination and control over the Strait of Hormuz."

"We have witnessed that every action taken by the Americans, whether attacks on military and civilian centers or the martyrdom of military personnel and civilians, has been met with a firm, decisive, and serious response from the Islamic Republic," he stated.

General Javani noted that both during the 12-day and 40-day wars, as well as in recent days, Iran's armed forces have struck American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and other regional countries with great force.

The general stressed that it’s “certain and definitive” that the defeated Americans in the third imposed war cannot change the situation through any effort.

“Experts and analysts acknowledge that the consolidation of this position for the Islamic Republic will completely change the equations. The main loser and the one bearing the heavy costs of this war is America, and the main victor is the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a superior strategic position,” he said.

‘Perpetrators of Leader's martyrdom will never know peace’

Addressing the assassination of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, General Javani stressed that those responsible for the crime will never know peace.

"The perpetrators of this crime must bid farewell to peaceful sleep and comfort," the general declared. "The methods of punishment will be pursued in various forms by freedom-seekers, the Axis of Resistance, and free nations around the world."

He described the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei as a "global tragedy" that has wounded the hearts of all Muslims and freedom-loving people, not just Iranians.

"The blood of our martyred Imam today has a global dimension," he said, adding that Iran's new Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has made it clear that revenge is a legitimate and religious right.

General Javani also pointed to the massive public turnout at the funeral ceremonies in Iran and Iraq, where millions chanted for revenge, as evidence of the widespread demand for justice.

The war of aggression against Iran began on February 28, when the United States and Israel martyred Ayatollah Khamenei and targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, military installations, and civilian infrastructure.

Since then, the war has increasingly centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping channel for about a fifth of the world's oil.

Iran retaliated by launching attacks on American military assets across the Persian Gulf region.

In recent days, the United States has resumed its naval blockade of Iranian ports and launched airstrikes against Iranian military and civilian targets.

Iranian authorities say at least 57 people have been killed and more than 500 injured in US strikes over the past three weeks.

Despite a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 that was meant to lay the groundwork for a permanent deal, Washington has repeatedly violated the agreement, reimposing oil sanctions and continuing military strikes.

MNA