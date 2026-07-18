IRGC Navy pounds US support sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

The IRGC Navy announced the strikes in its 28th statement, describing them as the 19th wave of "Operation Nasr 2" and saying they were carried out in retaliation for overnight U.S. attacks on Iran.

The fuel support dock at al-Ahmadi port, the enemy aircraft assembly area at Sheikh Isa, the Batelco intelligence data centre in Bahrain, and a U.S. signals and communications centre in Kuwait were all struck, the IRGC said.

The zealous sea-warriors of the IRGC Navy have turned the battlefield into a display of the criminal enemy's weakness, the statement said. It said the Navy maintained "powerful control" over the Strait of Hormuz even as it conducted the strikes.

MNA