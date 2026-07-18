Two tankers explode in Hormuz mined zone, IRGC says

The IRGC Navy said the two vessels had been "deceived by American spy organisations" into attempting to transit a mined route. Both ships suffered massive blazes, the IRGC said in a statement.

"The IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz, due to the mischief of the child-killing American army, is severely unsafe and completely closed," the statement said.

"As long as the aggressions of criminal America do not end, there is no possibility of exporting chemical fertiliser or even a single drop of oil and gas from this region," the IRGC added.

The IRGC also warned shipowners not to be deceived and to avoid entering the mined area to preserve their assets and lives.

MNA