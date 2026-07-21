Iran interior minister Momeni meets with Pakistani PM

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad.

Prior to the premier, Momeni met with Field Marshal Asim Munir, chief army of Pakistan.

He is also scheduled to meet with his Pakistani counterpart Syed Mohsin Naqvi in ​​the coming hours.

The Iranian Interior Minister paid tribute to the martyrs and founders of Pakistan by visiting a historical monument in Islamabad this morning.

It was later reported by Pakistani media that, in the meeting, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, expressing deep concern over the recent escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that would further destabilize it.

Shahbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan will continue to play its role as an honest and facilitating mediator to strengthen regional peace and stability.

Following this meeting, Eskandar Momeni, conveyed the message of goodwill of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and appreciated the warm welcome of Islamabad as well as the mediation and diplomatic efforts of high-ranking Pakistani officials, including the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Army Commander, which led to the formation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Also in the meeting, the parties emphasized their firm determination to expand cooperation and further strengthen bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Furthermore, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s media wing on Tuesday, Momeni met Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional and bilateral security as well as effective border management.

The Pakistani military said the Iranian minister commended Pakistan’s continued efforts and diplomatic role in easing regional tensions, promoting de-escalation and supporting peace initiatives.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to closer coordination and enhanced cooperation mechanisms aimed at preserving regional security and promoting mutual prosperity, the statement said.

MNA