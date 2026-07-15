  1. Politics
Jul 15, 2026, 9:39 AM

Several Iran-linked vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz

Several Iran-linked vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz ticked up on Tuesday, with most of them linked to Iranian trade.

The number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz ticked up on Tuesday, with most of them linked to Iranian trade, before an illegal US blockade took effect today, Wednesday, shipping data showed.

Nine of the 11 vessels that passed through the strait on Tuesday sailed via the Iranian route, according to the ship-tracking data on Kpler.

Vessels that exited the strait with Iranian exports included one VLCC carrying 2 million barrels of crude, a medium-range tanker with refined products, and two tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas, the data showed, according to Reuters.

There were no visible entries or exits for tankers to load oil and gas from other Persian Gulf producers on Tuesday.

MNA 

News ID 246213

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News