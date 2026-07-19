Leader hails Iraqis for attending Ayt. Khamenei funeral rites

The following is the full text of his message that was issued on July 17, 2026, according to the rahbar.ir website:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

We extend our greetings, salutations, highest regards, and deepest appreciation to the esteemed maraji' (Religious Authorities), revered scholars, professors, and distinguished faculty of the Islamic seminaries and universities, as well as to the invaluable intellectuals and elites, the commanders, tribal leaders, sheikhs, and heads of clans, along with the noble, compassionate citizens and the zealous, honorable youth of the oppressed country of Iraq.

The pious people of Iraq are blessed with the immense privilege of living near and hosting the Ahl al-Bayt (peace and blessings of God be upon them all) in the Holy Shrines. They have a brilliant cultural heritage; possess a spiritual, guiding foundation such as the luminous, ancient Islamic seminary of Najaf al-Ashraf; and have shown steadfast effort in the Resistance Front. Like the people of Iran, in their welcoming of the magnanimous martyred Leader (may God exalt his noble station), they’ve created a monumental, deeply meaningful epic filled with profound grief and heartfelt devotion.

Iraq became a blessed land from the moment the sacred feet of our Master, the Commander of the Faithful (Imam Ali (PBUH)), touched its soil. Soon after that, its people proudly adorned themselves with the mantle of love and wilayah to Imam Ali and his pure descendants (may God’s peace and blessings be upon them all).

The periods of domination by tyrants and oppressive rulers over this land could never erase the pure essence of this wilayah and love for the Pure Progeny (of the Prophet) from the hearts of its people. For this very reason, following the fall of the Ba'athist regime, the monumental event of the Arbaeen Walk has emerged. Since it sprang from the very depths of the faithful people's souls, it has become more widespread day by day.

And it was precisely for this reason that when these people witnessed the oppressed, martyred son (referring to Martyr Khamenei) of Imam Ali (PBUH) and the Master of the Martyrs (Imam Hussein (PBUH)) – who, after years of physical separation from the Holy Shrines, was now returning to circumambulate the illuminous sanctuaries in a body resembling the martyred bodies of Imam Hussein, his mother, and his brother – they honored his arrival with their entire being.

Furthermore, this unprecedented, million-strong funeral procession for the standard-bearer of the Resistance, vividly demonstrated the full extent of the empathy, brotherhood, and solidarity that exists between the two nations of Iraq and Iran. Undoubtedly, the leaders of Global Arrogance witnessed the magnificent scenes of this massive gathering in Iraq with trepidation, seeing how the vast resources they’ve invested to undermine relations between the two nations have proved entirely futile and ineffective.

This turnout of tens of millions in both Iran and Iraq for the funeral and farewell ceremony of the martyred, mujahid Imam (may his noble station be elevated), has opened a new chapter of awakening and active engagement aimed at altering the equations that had been designed by the Arrogant Powers. The Great Satan – the criminal United States – has now realized that the continuation of its trouble-free, domineering presence in the region is nothing but a naive fantasy

Soon, the open arms of the generous Iraqi nation – including its warm-hearted, kind tribes and communities – will once again welcome the enthusiastic pilgrims of Arbaeen, including the vast multitude who will be performing the pilgrimage on behalf of the martyred Leader of Iran. This will become interwoven with the memory of his magnificent funeral procession and the memory of the great man who had perhaps cherished in his heart for many years the deep longing to visit the Holy Shrines.

In this way, the profoundly truthful slogan, “Ḥubb al-Hussein yajma’una” (The love of Hussein unites us) will be displayed before the world. And God willing, this will be blessed by the prayers of our Master (Imam Mahdi) – may God hasten his noble reappearance – for the security, blessings, and progress of the Iraqi nation, by way of God’s grace and generosity.

Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Safar al-Muzaffar 2, 1448 AHL

Tir 26, 1405 AHS

(July 17, 2026)

MNA/TSN