Iranian robotics teams excel at RoboCup 2026 in South Korea

Morteza Mousakhani, head of Iran's National RoboCup Committee, said the Iranian delegation attended the prestigious international event with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, and returned home with "valuable achievements" for the country.

The RoboCup 2026 World Championship was held with the participation of more than 40 countries in Incheon, South Korea, and the world's leading schools and universities were in attendance.

According to Mousakhani, the Iranian teams competed in six leagues over five days against representatives from countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, Croatia, Japan, and China.

In the Rescue Line league, the Iranian team won the Best Technical Presentation Award and secured first place in the documentation evaluation, he said.

In the Rescue Simulation league, Iran claimed first place in eight field competition rounds, second place in the documentation assessment, and second place in the team competition, he added.

Iran also reached the semi-finals in both the Soccer Vision and Soccer Infrared leagues, ultimately finishing fourth overall in each competition to rank among the world's top four teams, he noted.

Meanwhile, Mousakhani said, Iran's OnStage team finished among the top five teams in its league.

He said the Iranian teams excelled not only in on-field contests but also in technical presentations, documentation, and other judging criteria across leagues including OnStage, soccer robotics, Rescue Simulation, Rescue Line, and Maze Rescue.

Mousakhani said the achievements came despite major obstacles faced by the student teams before the competition.

"Iranian student teams participated in the competition despite the difficult conditions caused by the imposed war, school closures, the shutdown of some companies supplying electronic components, and damage to certain manufacturing facilities that disrupted the timely provision of boards and equipment," he said.

"Through remarkable determination and perseverance, they competed and achieved significant results in most categories."

He added that the delegation's accomplishments reflected the resilience and technical capabilities of Iranian students in one of the world's most prestigious robotics competitions.

MNA/PressTV