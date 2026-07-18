Iran suspends commitments under Islamabad MoU over US acts

In an interview with Iran’s national Iranian TV on Saturday, Gharibabadi responded to the question whether the United States had made any recent contact regarding negotiations and said that Iran had already been engaged in talks, but accused Washington of undermining the process by carrying out what he described as aggressive actions in breach of its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

He stressed that the United States had effectively abandoned all of its obligations under the memorandum, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of all of its own commitments. “None of those commitments are currently being implemented,” he said.

Gharibabadi added that Iran’s immediate focus is the unified and resolute defense of the country. He argued that the United States has already received a response to its actions and that such measures would not achieve their intended objectives. “If the United States acts wisely, it should pursue alternatives to war,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister concluded by saying that Iran’s current strategy is to defend the country decisively and respond firmly to any acts of aggression.

MNA