Six miscalculations that doomed US strategy on Iran

The forty-day war and the developments that followed once again made clear the reality that military superiority alone does not guarantee political and strategic success. While America and its allies, relying on military capability, advanced technology, and complex operations, imagined they could force Iran to accept their demands within a short period, the course of events showed that Washington’s calculations were built from the outset on incorrect assumptions.

Bloomberg News, in a strategic analysis, has identified America’s failure in the war with Iran as the result of 6 major strategic errors—errors that prevented tactical gains from ever being translated into political and strategic victory. This analysis is, in fact, an acknowledgment that America’s most important defeat occurred not on the battlefield, but at the level of strategy and decision-making. These 6 strategic errors are as follows: the illusion of a rapid end to the war and the inability to manage a war of attrition; the inability to understand Iran’s decision-making logic and the transformation of the assassination of leaders into a factor that intensified resistance; neglect of worst-case scenarios such as the consequences of closing the Strait of Hormuz; the gap between maximalist goals (Iran’s geopolitical capitulation) and limited means (the inability to use ground forces); weakness in consensus-building; and finally, Trump’s reliance on instinct and military power instead of formulating and executing a coherent strategy.

First; The Illusion of a Short War

Washington’s first mistake was imagining a rapid end to the war. American policymakers assumed that a series of heavy strikes and an initial shock would cause Iran’s decision-making structure to collapse, forcing Tehran to accept new terms within a short time.

Contrary to this assumption, Iran not only did not lose control of its command structure but turned the war into a battle of attrition by rapidly rebuilding its command network, sustaining operations, and preserving internal cohesion. This very change in the nature of the war disrupted a significant part of America’s initial calculations and increased Washington’s political and military costs.

Second; Inability to Understand Iran’s Decision-Making Logic

America lacked a correct understanding of the Islamic Republic’s decision-making logic. Washington assumed that eliminating senior commanders and assassinating leaders would cause Iran’s political and military structure to collapse. The result was entirely the opposite. These actions not only did not cause Iran to retreat but also increased internal cohesion, the motivation for resistance, and the will to continue the fight. The experience of the war showed that Iran’s decision-making structure is not dependent on individuals but is based on a network of institutions, accumulated experience, and alternative mechanisms.

Third; Neglect of Worst-Case Scenarios

Another of America’s errors was ignoring high-cost scenarios. Washington relied excessively on the best possible scenario and lacked sufficient preparedness for the potential consequences of the war, including a crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, rising energy costs, disruption to global trade, and the expansion of the conflict’s scope.

In fact, as the war continued, it became evident that the economic and geopolitical costs of the crisis were not only borne by Iran but also affected the global economy and America’s allies. This very issue severely restricted Washington’s freedom of action.

Fourth; The Gap Between Goals and Means

Bloomberg argues that America defined goals far larger than its means. Washington’s objective was to change Iran’s strategic behavior and even compel Tehran into a kind of geopolitical capitulation; in practice, however, America was unwilling to enter a large-scale ground war and bear its costs.

This gap between goal and means meant that America’s military operations lacked the necessary capacity to achieve their political objectives. The experiences of Iraq and Afghanistan had also shown that entering a ground war would impose extremely heavy costs on Washington—a factor that limited America’s decision-making power.

Fifth; Failure in Consensus-Building

Another important focus of Bloomberg’s analysis is America’s weakness in the decision-making process. Decision-making within a narrow circle of advisers, without rigorous testing of assumptions and without hearing differing viewpoints, meant that many of Washington’s initial assessments diverged from the realities on the ground.

In such circumstances, American policymakers relied more on optimism and their own favorable estimates than on multi-layered analysis—an approach that ultimately led to major calculation errors.

Sixth; Substituting Military Power for Strategy

In Bloomberg’s view, the final and perhaps most critical mistake was the excessive reliance on military power and political instinct. The notion that military superiority could substitute for strategy meant that America failed to distinguish between tactical success and strategic victory. While military strikes can inflict damage, without a clear political and strategic roadmap, that damage will not necessarily lead to a change in the adversary’s behavior. The Iran war demonstrated exactly this reality.

Iran’s Authority; The Factor That Disrupted America’s Calculations

What the forty-day war revealed was not merely the failure of a military operation, but the collapse of a decision-making model in Washington—a model that assumed superior firepower could replace understanding the adversary.

In this war, Iran demonstrated that national power is not reduced to military equipment alone. Preserving political cohesion, maintaining command continuity, rapidly rebuilding structures, a high deterrence capacity, simultaneous management of the military and political arenas, and the ability to control crises constituted a set of factors that gave Tehran the initiative.

It was this very issue that prevented military pressure from achieving America’s declared objectives. Iran’s decision-making structure did not collapse, the will to resist did not weaken, and Washington’s maximalist goals were not realized. On the contrary, America faced mounting political, economic, and reputational costs and saw a significant part of its deterrence credibility called into question.

Bloomberg’s analysis is, in effect, an important summary of the war experience: that military power, however capable of creating tactical successes, cannot produce lasting victory without strategy, an accurate understanding of the adversary, and proportionality between goals and means.

The forty-day war showed that Iran’s most important advantage is not solely its missile capability or military capacities, but rather its possession of a strategic logic, the ability to adapt to conditions, the preservation of national cohesion, and crisis-management capability. Hence, as long as Washington ignores geopolitical realities, strategic capacities, and Iran’s decision-making logic, the possibility of repeating the same past mistakes will remain—mistakes that not only fail to achieve America’s goals but lead to the strengthening of Iran’s strategic position in regional and international equations.

MNA