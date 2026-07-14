America's Adventure in the Persian Gulf

In recent days, events have occurred that show that the United States is still not adhering to its commitments and not only is it not adhering to the provisions of the memorandum signed by presedent Trump, but it has actually adopted a war posture. The Islamic Republic of Iran has responded appropriately to the American attacks on the southern regions and has taken countermeasures in the region and even beyond the region and the countries that were the source of the American aggression. It has also been announced that if the Americans want to continue and expand the scope of their aggression, the infrastructure of the Zionist regime will certainly not be safe. The reality is that the United States, on the one hand, is trying to portray a peacefull image and insinuate that it is seeking peace and maintaining a ceasefire, but on the other hand, it is seeking to increase its aggression against Iran and maintain its war posture; A situation that is unacceptable to Iran. In the meantime, mediation efforts are also continuing; the Qataris sent a delegation to Iran and met with the Foreign Minister in Mashhad, and the Pakistanis also tried to maintain the mediation situation in their phone calls with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Dr. Araghchi's visit to Oman was also made for the necessary coordination regarding the Strait of Hormuz and to insist on the position that the only countries that have the right to manage the Strait are Iran and Oman, and that the United States has no right to interfere in this matter. The Islamic Republic of Iran has introduced safe routes to maintain the security of ships passing through this strait, and ships are required to pass through the safe routes introduced by Iran. The Americans are seeking to undermine Iran’s approach, which is completely legitimate and in line with international standards, and to prevent Iran from exercising sovereignty over its territorial waters, which it has not been successful. According to Article 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Presidents of Iran and the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman are responsible for managing the Strait of Hormuz and providing maritime services. While Iran is pursuing its commitments seriously, the United States has violated the ceasefire by attacking the southern regions of Iran and is breaking its promise as always. It was naturally expected that the countries of the region, especially Qatar, which is an intermediary in the details of the Memorandum of Understanding, would ask the shipping companies to refrain from any action that is contrary to the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding. They should ask the United States to adhere to the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding and not create obstacles in the path of establishing security in the Persian Gulf. The actions of some commercial vessels in transiting routes not coordinated with Iran, along with turning off or manipulating the ship's GPS or AIS (AIS) in order to remove the vessel from the view of surveillance and safety systems, will cause a risk of collision, environmental problems, unsafe routes, and disrupt the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This Strait was open and ships passed through it normally before the US aggression on Iran on March 21, 1404 and the beginning of the Forty-Day War. In fact, the US aggression against Iran caused insecurity in this waterway and its blockage. However, until the insecurity factor in the Strait of Hormuz, namely the US, is completely eliminated, the blockage of this strait must continue, and after that, ships can begin to pass through this strait. Naturally, such a decision by Iran has a strong logic and deterrent nature and will be implemented in response to Washington's attacks and pressures. There is no doubt that the Iranian armed forces, in support of the demands of the nation, are always on the scene, will vigorously defend national interests and will not allow traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to return to normal under US military and media pressure. The Islamic Republic of Iran, in general, has a decisive approach, both in the military and political arenas. In other words, Iran will respond decisively to potential US attacks in the military arena, and in the political arena, it will insist on the Islamic Republic's positions without compromise or a passive approach, and insist on implementing the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed between the heads of state. It should not be forgotten that the Zionist regime, which does not consider the security of the region to be in its interest, and by providing false information to America and leading Washington down the path of miscalculations, is trying to maintain a state of war. Netanyahu, who has no achievements to offer to win the upcoming elections, is trying to perpetuate the war situation in the Persian Gulf by provoking and chiting Trump; future developments will show whether Trump will be deceived by Netanyahu once again or will think about America's national interes.

MNA