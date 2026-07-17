US unmanned surface vessel depot in Bahrain destroyed: IRGC

The Mujahid and tireless nation of Iran; simultaneously with your intelligent presence in the streets, your zealous children in the Navy and Aerospace Forces of the IRGC continue their victorious operations.

Last night, the terrorist and savage U.S. military once again committed war crimes, attacking several bridges and martyring or injuring a number of civilians.

In response to these crimes, during the 17th wave of Operation Nasr-2, under the holy code “Ya Sahib al-Zaman Adrikni” early this morning, the U.S. unmanned surface vessel (USV/drone boat) depot in Bahrain was crushed, and a large number of them caught fire and burned.

Additionally, the main artificial intelligence center in Bahrain, which was utilized by the Great Satan for enemy targeting in committing war crimes, was completely destroyed by several ballistic missiles and more than dozens of drones.

The child-killing U.S. regime must know that if it strikes bridges and transport infrastructure, with the help of God, we will henceforth crush the most critical industrial, information technology, and artificial intelligence assets of companies with American shareholders in the region, regardless of the country they are in, and we will level the most expensive assets of American companies in all host countries of U.S. bases to the ground.

All countries hosting U.S. bases in the region are accomplices in these war crimes.

MNA