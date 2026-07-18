Iran U18 volleyball bacomes Asian champion undefeated

The victory underlined Iran's continued dominance in Asian youth volleyball, with the team producing a composed and resilient performance to overcome a determined Japanese side, according to Tehran Times.

Iran reached the final with an impressive unbeaten run, overcoming the Philippines, India, Bahrain, South Korea and China. Throughout the tournament, the team displayed consistency, tactical maturity and remarkable teamwork, reinforcing the country's reputation as one of Asia's leading volleyball nations.

Earlier on Saturday, Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal by edging China 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21, 15-13) in another closely contested encounter.

The title adds another chapter to Iran's remarkable history in the competition. The country first won the championship in 2001 and enjoyed an extraordinary streak of six consecutive titles from 2005 to 2014. Iran's record in the tournament also includes three silver medals (2003, 2022 and 2024) and one bronze medal (2018), highlighting its sustained excellence at the youth level.

MNA