Iran, Iraq FMs discuss regional developments

During a telephone conversation on Saturday, the two top diplomats discussed the latest regional developments stemming from the aggression, Washington's repeated violations of the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding with Tehran, and the Islamic Republic's response to the violations.

The officials examined the various dimensions of the regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability.

They underscored the importance of maintaining bilateral consultations and coordination to prevent further regional escalation as a result of the American aggression and to preserve regional peace and security.

The conversation came as the US perpetrates daily violations of the MoU, whose first clause clearly necessitates cessation of aggression on all fronts, besides trying to enable illegal vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Armed Forces have staged uncompromising retaliation in the face of each breach, including the ones taking place to interfere with maritime movement through the waterway.

The Iranian foreign minister, meanwhile, described relations between the Islamic Republic and Iraq as deep-rooted, strategic, and rooted in profound historical, cultural, and religious elements as well as shared national interests.

He stressed that the valuable bilateral relationship should not be affected by certain personal and unofficial remarks.

“Iran remains committed to mutual respect, good-neighborly relations, and the further expansion of ties with both the Iraqi government and people,” Araghchi said.

MNA/PressTV