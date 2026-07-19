President Pezeshkian urges stronger legal deterrence in Iran

President Pezeshkian made the remarks at a high-level meeting on the legal dimensions of the wars imposed on Iran by the US and the Zionist regime since 2025.

According to Tasnim, he said Iran needs a comprehensive legal framework not only to document violations but also to strengthen its ability to present evidence before domestic, regional and international judicial bodies. He stressed that all legal action must be supported by thorough documentation, expert analysis and internationally recognized legal standards.

The Saturday meeting brought together senior government officials, legal experts, Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi and prominent jurist Ayatollah Mostafa Mohaqeq Damad to discuss strategies for documenting war-related damage, improving judicial procedures and preparing legal cases over war crimes committed by the US and the Israeli regime.

Pezeshkian underscored the importance of transparent documentation and rigorous legal research to support future litigation. He also called for the establishment of specialized legal working groups and said he would personally oversee their progress.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Mohaqeq Damad was appointed to head a comprehensive legal research program aimed at coordinating domestic and international litigation efforts. The initiative includes the preparation of a legal atlas covering more than 700 research topics related to acts of aggression and wartime damage resulting from the two wars.

The president also praised cooperation among Iran's three branches of government in defending the country's legal rights, highlighting the support of Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

MNA