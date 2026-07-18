MoU proved American president's signature 'worthless': Leader

In a message on Saturday, the Leader emphasized that US actions have exposed that “bullying, hegemony, and savagery” are inseparable components of American behavior and conduct.

“Today, the Great Satan has once again revealed its true and unmasked face,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, accoridng to Press TV's report of the Leader's message.

“This dark experience of crime and broken promises serves as yet another solid document of America’s dishonesty, irrationality, untrustworthiness, and vileness.”

He further asserted that the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front have “unforgettable lessons” in store for the American enemy, citing the courage of Islam’s warriors and the resolve of the brave people in southern Iran as recent examples of this steadfastness.

“Now that the American enemy is seeking to foment war and suffer heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the dear nation of Iran and the Resistance Front hold unforgettable lessons for it, lessons of which the valor of the warriors of Islam and the zeal of the brave people of the southern region have demonstrated clear examples in recent days.”

A fundamental priority now is sacred unity at all levels

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that preserving national unity is among the country’s “most fundamental priorities at the current juncture.”

The Leader said maintaining “sacred unity” at all levels of society and government is essential to realizing the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution and safeguarding Iran's dignity and independence, particularly in the face of the “criminal and deceitful American enemy.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added that officials, along with those devoted to the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, bear an even greater responsibility for preserving the country’s unity and cohesion

The Leader called on the public to remain vigilant and active in safeguarding the interests of the Islamic Republic.

“The dear nation, by continuing to trust in the compassionate officials across all three branches of government, whose efforts for the welfare and prosperity of the nation are evident, will remain alert and active on the scene to ensure the protection of the interests of Islamic Iran,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader acknowledged that some individuals, with complete sincerity and goodwill, may hold criticisms regarding the performance of certain officials. He described such concern for the establishment as a “valuable asset,” but urged caution.

Those who may have criticisms must be careful “not to cause a fracture in national unity and social cohesion,” he said. “By maintaining these considerations, criticism will serve to bring about progress and flourishing.”

“The enemy must not sense any sign of weakness from us,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated. “Whenever we fully observe these precautions, he will inevitably be forced into retreat and defeat.”

Funeral of martyred Leader ‘historic epic’

Ayatollah Khamenei also praised the Iranian nation’s unprecedented participation in the funeral processions and farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader, describing the massive turnout as “a historic epic and an unprecedented public outpouring.”

The massive turnout, he said, demonstrated the Iranian people’s “appreciation, loyalty, insight and profound affection for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

The Leader said the millions of mourners who gathered across Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and other cities and villages had won the admiration of friends of the Iranian nation while leaving its enemies “astonished, confused, angry and fearful.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed gratitude to senior religious authorities, scholars, intellectuals, cultural, social and political figures, as well as civilian and military institutions, for their contributions to the ceremonies.

He further thanked officials and representatives of the Axis of Resistance and Islamic movements for taking part in the funeral ceremonies and expressed hope that all those who participated in, supported, or stood in solidarity with the historic event would be blessed with divine favor and prayers.

MNA