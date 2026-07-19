  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2026, 8:17 AM

Iran Army attacks US logistics hub, airbase in Kuwait

Iran Army attacks US logistics hub, airbase in Kuwait

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iran's Army said its suicide drones targeted an ammunition depot at Camp al-Adiri and a Patriot radar and an air radar at the Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait on Sunday.

The Army's public relations office said the attacks, part of "Operation Thunderbolt," targeted ammunition warehouses at Camp al-Adiri and the Patriot radar and an air radar at the Ali al-Salem airbase.

Camp al-Adiri, located 104 kilometres from Iran's borders, is the as a major support and combat reorganisation centre for U.S. forces. Disruption to the base would significantly impact American logistical operations in the region.

Ali al-Salem airbase, a key hub for air transport and the entry point for U.S. military personnel into West Asia, plays a central role in American military and logistical strategy. 

MNA 

News ID 246328

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