Iran Army attacks US logistics hub, airbase in Kuwait

The Army's public relations office said the attacks, part of "Operation Thunderbolt," targeted ammunition warehouses at Camp al-Adiri and the Patriot radar and an air radar at the Ali al-Salem airbase.

Camp al-Adiri, located 104 kilometres from Iran's borders, is the as a major support and combat reorganisation centre for U.S. forces. Disruption to the base would significantly impact American logistical operations in the region.

Ali al-Salem airbase, a key hub for air transport and the entry point for U.S. military personnel into West Asia, plays a central role in American military and logistical strategy.

MNA