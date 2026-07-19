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Jul 19, 2026, 7:54 AM

Israeli forces killed at least 11 people in Gaza on Saturday

Israeli forces killed at least 11 people in Gaza on Saturday

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Palestinian health officials say the terrorist Israeli regime’s attacks on Gaza have killed 11 people across the territory on Saturday, including a family of five.

The family – three children and their parents – were killed when an Israeli strike hit a residential apartment in northwest Gaza City, according to the territory’s civil defence agency.

“The family’s only surviving member is one child, who was not inside the house at the time of the strike,” Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the agency, told the AFP news agency.

Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital confirmed it had received the five bodies.

At least 1,150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the US-brokered “ceasefire” between the Zionist regime and Hamas took effect last October, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

MNA 

News ID 246326

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