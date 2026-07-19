  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2026, 11:14 AM

IRGC Aerospace Force downs US-made MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz

IRGC Aerospace Force downs US-made MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz, using the new advanced air defense system, on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, in retaliatory attacks of US against Iran’s infrastructures, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched joint missile and drone attacks on shelters of fighter jet and a large ramp in US base of Al-Azraq in Jordan.

MNA

News ID 246335

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News