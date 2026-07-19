IRGC Aerospace Force downs US-made MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz

Earlier on Sunday, in retaliatory attacks of US against Iran’s infrastructures, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched joint missile and drone attacks on shelters of fighter jet and a large ramp in US base of Al-Azraq in Jordan.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz, using the new advanced air defense system, on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, in retaliatory attacks of US against Iran’s infrastructures, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched joint missile and drone attacks on shelters of fighter jet and a large ramp in US base of Al-Azraq in Jordan.
MNA
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