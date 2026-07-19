Former Trump allies slam ‘senseless war’ on Iran

Greene blamed the Trump administration for using the deaths of two American service members in Jordan to justify further escalation. She was responding to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who described the soldiers as “heroes” whose “sacrifice only stiffens our resolve”.

In a post on X, Greene said the soldiers had not willingly sacrificed themselves but had been killed in a war being waged “on behalf of a foreign country, Israel”.

“You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war,” she wrote on X.

Kent separately said that US air attacks were failing and warned that a ground campaign would cause heavy American casualties and further destabilise the region, Al Jazeera reported.

He said the martyrdom of Iran’s former Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had “backfired” by rallying Iranians behind the government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Kent called for US troops, bases and naval forces to be removed from the region, describing them as liabilities. He said Washington should instead offer sanctions relief in exchange for guarantees protecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA