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Jul 19, 2026, 11:28 AM

A small plane crashes in central Brazil, 2 killed

A small plane crashes in central Brazil, 2 killed

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Two people were killed and one injured Saturday after a small plane crashed in Palmas, capital of Brazil's central state of Tocantins, local authorities said.

The aircraft was heading to the municipality of Redencao in the northern state of Para, with a pilot and a couple aboard, when it went down on a farm shortly after takeoff, Xinhua reported.

Firefighters, emergency medical teams and police responded to the crash and confirmed the deaths.

The two victims were identified as Doctor Ederson da Silva and his wife, Roseli Amarilda Pechulo Silva. The pilot was taken to a hospital in the region.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MNA

News ID 246336

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