US aggression against Iran ‘gross violation of UN Charter’

The full text of the Letter is as follows:

The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest terms the US military attacks on various regions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on July 8 and 13, 2026, which, according to official reports, resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of Iranian citizens and extensive damage to public infrastructure and civilian property.

These attacks took place at a time when the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America had reached an understanding on establishing a ceasefire and starting a dialogue process with the aim of reducing tensions, preventing escalation of conflicts, and paving the way for a return to the path of diplomacy. The recent military actions, which, according to US officials, were taken in violation of the ceasefire, not only contradict the spirit and purpose of such an understanding but also seriously undermine the mutual trust necessary to advance peaceful solutions and adhere to the principle of good faith in implementing international commitments.

According to the information announced, more than 250 locations in the country, mainly in the southern regions, were targeted in these attacks. It has also been reported that as a result of these actions, 20 compatriots, including an Iranian woman, were martyred, 150 people were injured, two of whom were women, 14 surgeries were performed on the injured, and 102 people were discharged after receiving medical care. These statistics are not just numbers; each of them represents human suffering, irreparable loss, and the damage that has been inflicted on Iranian families and society.

According to published reports, one of the most important targets of these attacks was the international railway line in Golestan province, an infrastructure that serves public transportation, economic exchanges, sustainable development, and regional connectivity. In recent attacks, several ports in southern Iran have been targeted, electricity has been cut off in parts of Chabahar, projectiles have landed near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and railway lines, including the Aghtaka Khan Railway Bridge, have been damaged. Targeting such facilities, if proven, would not only disrupt the daily lives of citizens and the provision of public services but would also directly affect human security, the right to development, and the enjoyment of public services. This attack is another example of the targeting of civilian infrastructure, the effects of which directly affect ordinary people and their fundamental rights.

The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that attacks on civilian targets and infrastructure that have a civilian nature and function are in clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets, and the customary rules of international humanitarian law. Furthermore, the protection of civilians and the immunity of critical infrastructure, which is essential for the continuation of the normal life of the population, constitute among the established obligations of States under international law, and any breach of these obligations gives rise to the international responsibility of the State committing the wrongful act.

Additionally, the Charter of the United Nations, particularly Article 2(4), prohibits any threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of States and emphasizes the principle of the peaceful settlement of disputes as one of the fundamental pillars of the international legal order. Moreover, the violation of obligations arising from ceasefire agreements and disregard for the principle of pacta sunt servanda (agreements must be kept) are, from the perspective of international law, regarded as conduct inconsistent with the international obligations of States and as undermining international peace and security.

The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other competent international bodies to explicitly and in the strongest terms condemn these attacks and, within the framework of their respective legal responsibilities and mandates, undertake practical and effective measures to halt grave violations of international law, ensure accountability of those responsible, prevent the recurrence of such unlawful acts, and provide full reparation for the damages suffered by the victims and their families.

The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that the immunity of civilians, the protection of critical infrastructure, and respect for the peremptory norms of international law constitute a shared responsibility of all States and international organizations. It further stresses that any selective approach toward violations of these principles would seriously undermine the credibility of the international legal order, international humanitarian law, and global mechanisms for the protection of human rights.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to pursue all legal, international, and judicial aspects of these attacks; to seek the establishment of the international responsibility of those responsible; to prosecute and punish the perpetrators and those who ordered such acts before competent authorities; and to claim full reparation for the material and moral damages incurred, in accordance with international law. It emphasizes the necessity of ending impunity for grave violations of international law.

The High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its deep sympathy to the esteemed families of the martyrs, wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in these attacks, and once again emphasizes the necessity of unconditional respect for the Charter of the United Nations, international law, international humanitarian law, and the fundamental rules for the protection of civilians. It calls upon the international community to adopt a responsible and resolute stance in order to prevent the recurrence of such unlawful acts that threaten international peace and security.

MNA