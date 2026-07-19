Iran Army launches fresh attack on US targets in Kuwait

The Army's public relations office said the strikes targeted ammunition warehouses at Camp al-Adiri and equipment and personnel shelters at the Ali al-Salem airbase.

It said the attacks were a response to "the violation of international treaties and the crimes of the arrogant enemy in civilian areas."

The Army said the war saw one of "defence of the authentic identity and thousands of years of history of Iran, and of a people who, in the light of Islamic teachings, neither oppress nor accept oppression."

It added that its soldiers stood firm in defence of the Iranian people against the "enemies of Iran and humanity."

The latest wave follows the 16th phase of retaliatory strikes earlier Sunday that also targeted ammunition and radar installations at the same two Kuwaiti bases.

MNA