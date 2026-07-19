US forces warned not to waste a single second before fleeing

In a post on his X account on Sunday, the lawmaker, in reaction to the latest message of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, wrote, “if American soldiers knew what the wise and resolute Leader meant by "unforgettable lessons," they wouldn't waste a single second before fleeing.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his message emphasized that now that the US enemy is seeking to incite war and bear heavier costs and greater dishonor, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons for them, examples of which have been shown in the bravery of the warriors and fighters of Islam and zeal of the brave people of the southern region in these days, Azizi underlined.

MNA/ 6892280