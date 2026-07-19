Iranian general vows devastating response to US savagery

In a message, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, said the Iranian Armed Forces would dedicate all their capacity to strengthening unity between the military, the people and officials across the three branches of government to guarantee national interests, defend the people's rights and preserve national security.

He pledged allegiance to the new Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and said the Armed Forces would follow his directives.

Addressing the "oath-breaking American enemy," Abdollahi warned that "any bullying, expansionism and savagery will be met with a decisive and devastating response from the faithful, brave and mighty fighters of the Armed Forces, and we will impose costs on them heavier than those of the second and third imposed wars."

He said the enemy, having suffered successive defeats on the military battlefield, was now pinning its hopes on creating rifts between the people and officials. "The defeat of the Great Satan, criminal America, depends on internal cohesion, and seriously confronting this satanic plot to disappoint the enemy is a necessary and urgent duty for all," he said.

The general said the country's defensive power served as a strong backing for the security of the Iranian nation and as a platform for officials to work for the people's welfare and prosperity.

MNA