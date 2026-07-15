Why is US limiting its attacks to south of Iran?

When the Navy of the Army operates under a unified and coordinated command with the IRGC and support forces, the enemy is no longer fighting several separate organizations, it faces a single military will. Synergy causes various layers, from fast attack craft and submarines to reconnaissance drones and coastal missiles, all to operate in a chain, so that when the enemy attempts to breach one layer, it encounters the next, all connected within a single communications network. The show of force by the Iranian armed forces in a bold operation such as closing the Strait of Hormuz sends a message to the enemy that there are no internal or structural divisions on the battlefield and that the entire national capacity is concentrated on a single point. In particular, yesterday’s meeting of the Army and IRGC spokespersons demonstrated that a strong scenario is being written and executed in the field against the American and Zionist enemy.

In this consultative meeting, held with the aim of deepening cohesion, empathy, and ever-increasing synergy, the two sides engaged in specialized discussion and exchange of views on shared media topics and strategies for elevating bilateral cooperation. One of the highlights of the meeting was the declaration of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s firm support and backing for the IRGC in the face of the malicious acts and hostile measures by certain countries to label this institution as terrorist, once again showcasing the unbreakable unity of the arms of the country’s military might.

Also, in another part of the session, important agreements were reached regarding the accurate, coordinated, and appropriate reflection of the armed forces’ performance in the imposed war. In this regard, it was decided that joint programs and synergy in various fields of communications and public relations be formulated and implemented across media outlets. At the conclusion of the meeting, participants reiterated that the most important message and outcome of the gathering was the emphasis on the unity and integrity of all armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran around the threefold axis of “Islam, the Revolution, and the Country”—a clear message demonstrating the unwavering resolve of these forces to safeguard values and neutralize the enemy’s media propaganda.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is not a decision made just yesterday or today; Major General Rahim Safavi, Senior Aide and Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief, revealed new details of the plan to close the strait in a television interview yesterday, saying: "In the year 1390 [2011-2012], His Eminence [the then Leader of the Islamic Revolution] summoned me as senior aide and advisor and said I could present a plan to close the Strait of Hormuz. I asked how much time I had; he said three months, but within one month, in cooperation with Brigadier General Fadavi, then-commander of the IRGC Navy, Brigadier General Hajizadeh, the martyred commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, and the martyred Major General Salami, I prepared a comprehensive plan from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. This 10-to-15-page plan was presented to His Eminence and then communicated to the General Staff of the Armed Forces."

Everything that has been implemented in the Strait of Hormuz and after the imposed war by America and the Zionist regime against Iran points to the country's deterrence capability. Deterrence ultimately occurs when the enemy reaches the conclusion that the cost of an attack far outweighs its potential benefit, and the synergy of the armed forces on the battlefield reinforces this deterrence—as has been clearly visible in the 12-day and 40-day wars and now, as Iran is engaged in battle with the enemy. It should also be noted that many threats in the world exist only on paper. But when the synergy of the armed forces leads to a real action such as closing the Strait, the enemy understands that Iran possesses not only the capability but also the practical will to carry out its threats. This alignment of threat with action is the fastest way to bring the enemy’s will to its knees.

The enemy usually plans based on weaknesses and internal divisions. But after witnessing the opposing side’s (Iran’s) show of force on the battlefield, it realizes that full synergy exists and all its calculations about the fragmentation of the defensive front or a lack of coordination among the forces are obliterated. In the two imposed wars, their goal was to destroy Iranian military capability and missile. But what happened? In the words of Brigadier General Ibn al-Reza, Acting Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics: “The experience of the recent war showed that Iran’s defense industry not only did not halt but, relying on indigenous knowledge, continues its path of technological leap with strength.”

Thus, this calculative failure leads the enemy to the conclusion that a direct confrontation with such a structure will result in its painful defeat. In this context, one must ask: Why does the treacherous enemy, after disregarding and reneging on the Iran-America understanding, attack the south of the country? Why does it not attack Tehran and other provinces as in the two other imposed wars? The answer is clear: it knows that if it expands the scope of its aggression, it will sink into a quagmire and be unable to extricate itself; hence, it has contented itself with attacking the south of the country in the hope of advancing its agendas. Sooner or later, it will again meet failure. Why? Because the deterrence born of the armed forces’ interaction is exactly the wall that pushes the enemy back. When the enemy sees that the command brain and the operational hands (the armed forces) are completely coordinated and possess an unshakeable will, it sees its only way out in changing strategy and retreating, because it knows that no rapid victory is possible against an integrated system.

MNA