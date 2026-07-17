  1. Politics
Jul 18, 2026, 1:33 AM

Baghaei condemns US attacks on Iran ifrastructure

Baghaei condemns US attacks on Iran ifrastructure

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the “unlawful attacks” by the US on Hormuzgan Province, saying that Washington seeks to show its strength by attacking civilian areas.

In a statement released on social media, Baghaei stated that the overnight strikes resulted in the deaths of eight innocent Iranians, specifically noting that the casualties included four men and four women, among whom were two brothers with disabilities.

“This is how the United States attempts to showcase its so-called ‘strength’: by attacking civilian infrastructure and killing civilians,” Baghaei wrote in his official statement.

The spokesperson further asserted that the incident has increased internal solidarity, concluding that the Iranian people are now more determined and united than ever, fully resolved to make their enemies bitterly regret this aggression against their homeland.

MNA

News ID 246284

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