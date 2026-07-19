US actions reminiscent of terrorist groups' behavior

In a post on his X account, the senior Iranian diplomat wrote that the Chabahar Maritime Surveillance Tower (a civilian facility dedicated to maritime safety and navigation) was deliberately targeted by the United States on 16 June as part of its ongoing aggression that began on 28 February.

Baghaei noted that the US Secretary of War proudly released footage of the tower’s collapse, adding that had he been able, he would likely have broadcast the lethal missile attack on the Minab school and the massacre of civilians in Lamerd with the same chilling pride.

He added that the US also attacked power facilities and desalination pumps at the Bunji village pier in Jask, leaving more than 10,000 people without access to drinking water.

“For a State that once cast itself as the global champion of order, liberalism, and the war on terrorism, proudly displaying images of destroyed bridges and civilian infrastructure has become its only remaining victory,” he added.

Baghaei pointed out that yet with the collapse of every bridge, every tower, and every civilian facility, it is not merely steel and concrete that is being reduced to rubble, but it is America’s moral standing, along with the entire architecture of international law and the civilizational claims of the West, that is crumbling before the world’s eyes.

He pointed out that the question that must now be asked of America and its allies is stark and simple: What is the real difference between what they have done in Chabahar, Minab, Lamerd, and Jask, and the very acts of terrorism they once invoked to justify their wars and occupations?

MNA