Iran’s coastlines will become ‘hell’ for any invading force

Speaking in an interview with national Iranian TV on Wednesday, Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that the Iranian Armed Forces, together with the people, are so strong that any enemy understands attempting to land troops on Iran’s shores would be tantamount to entering “hell” with no way out.

“This is Iran. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on determined and faithful personnel, alongside the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Law Enforcement Command, the Basij forces, and, of course, the people, is present with such strength and resolve that the enemy will no longer even contemplate landing forces on Iran’s coasts,” he emphasized, according to Press TV.

“The enemy knows that if it commits such a foolish act, it will enter a hell from which there will be no escape. I promise that no matter how much the enemy boasts, it still will not dare land forces on our shores,” Admiral Sayyari said.

He emphasized that Iran’s soil is the red line of the country’s 90 million people, adding that US President Donald Trump, by making “false claims” about destroying the naval forces of the Iranian Army and the IRGC, had in fact sought to pave the way for landing troops along the Makran coast and in the Strait of Hormuz.

“But this is the red line of the Iranian nation. The enemy will only be able to land forces on our soil if all 90 million Iranians are dead. The enemy had planned for such an operation and tried to carry it out, but failed,” Admiral Sayyari noted.

“Trump claimed he would seize Kharg Island, deploy forces along the Strait of Hormuz, and send destroyers in the Strait, but he failed to achieve any of these objectives. He imagined that Iran was like Venezuela or other countries where he had been able to carry out such actions,” he added.

Addressing the US president directly, Admiral Sayyari said his statements were intended to suggest there was no obstacle to a military presence on Iran’s shores.

“All of the US president’s statements are meant to suggest that nothing stands in the way of a military presence on Iran’s coasts. But our answer is clear: ‘If you dare, come!’” he said.

Admiral Sayyari acknowledged that Iran may currently lag behind its enemies in some areas of technology but said the Islamic Republic took pride in relying on indigenous capabilities and was working to fill those gaps.

“But in terms of patriotism, honor, and love of country, we are second to none, and the enemy certainly will not dare carry out its plans,” the senior commander added, urging Iranians to remain confident in their Armed Forces.

Referring to Iran’s enemies, particularly the US, Admiral Sayyari said that they tweet, they make new statements every day, and they try to intimidate the Iranian people.

“But the people of Iran should rest assured that, with their support, Iran’s Armed Forces are standing firm. Our borders are secure, and we will not allow the enemy to inflict any harm on them,” he stated.

MNA