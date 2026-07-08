Iran vows crushing response after US strikes

In a strongly worded statement, the command blamed the "terrorist American army" for violating its commitments and striking sites in southern Iran while the body of Ayatollah Khamenei was being hosted by Iraqi officials and mourners in Najaf.

It called the funeral turnout the "most unprecedented event and popular presence" in history, one that had already inflicted a "disgraceful defeat on global arrogance and criminal America."

"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will deliver a crushing response to America's aggression and terrorist act, and under no circumstances will they allow interference in the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz or its management," the statement said.

The command reiterated that "the only safe passage for commercial ships and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz is the route determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MNA