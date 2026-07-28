Iran defense equipment manufacturers operating more actively

Brigadier General Seyed Majid Ebn-al-Reza in comments published on Tuesday said that "Developing air defense and naval defense capabilities is one of the strategic priorities of the Ministry of Defense."

He added, "We must fight above the technological edge and always move one step ahead of the enemy."

The caretaker defense minister also said, "Every problem identified on the battlefield must be transformed into a technological solution, operational product, and defense capability in the shortest possible time."

Accoridng to Genral Ebn Reza, "Those who thought that the Islamic Republic of Iran's defense industry would stop moving by targeting strategic defense centers are facing a completely different reality today."

He concluded by saying that, "Production lines (factories) are more active than before, technologies are more advanced, and the will of Iranian experts and scientists to build the country's defense future has become stronger."

MNA