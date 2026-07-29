Nujaba calls on Iraqi gov. to expell US after aggression

In a statement on Wednesday, hours after American and Saudi jets struck Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites across several provinces and killed at least 20 resistance fighters, the Nujaba group condemned the US-Saudi assault on Iraqi cities that “proved that the two governments respect neither Iraq's sovereignty nor any prior commitments,” and vowed that Washington and Riyadh would pay a heavy price.

The group directed five demands at the Iraqi government and official bodies:

- Expel US forces and shut down the bases and headquarters tied to what it called the American occupation, arguing their presence threatens Iraq's security and stability.

- End every form of cooperation with the Saudi government, which it accused of funding terrorism against Iraq.

- Move beyond statements of condemnation, which it said only embolden the attackers, and respond directly.

- Acquire advanced air-defense systems to protect Iraqi airspace, and hold accountable those it blamed for leaving the country's skies exposed.

- Warned that it would not allow Iraqi territory to be targeted without imposing a high cost on the interests and security of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Accoridng to Iraqi local news website, Shafaq News, furthermore, Hadi al-Amiri, secretary-general of the Badr Organization, another armed faction within the PMF, demanded that the government take a firm and decisive stance. Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, said that attacking an Iraqi security force on Iraqi soil constitutes "a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, warning of "serious consequences." He also stressed the need to complete the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraqi territory while strengthening the country's defensive capabilities.

In the jont US-Saudi aggression on PMF bses in different provinces in Iraq last night, as many as 20 resistance fighters were martyred and 32 others were wounded.

MNA