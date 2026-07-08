US says 80 targets hit in fresh attacks against Iran

It said US forces struck Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, as well as antiship missile capabilities.

It claimed that more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the Strait of Hormuz were also hit “to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor”.

CENTCOM again claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

There were no immediate confirmation from the Iranian side.

MNA