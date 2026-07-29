Royan ranks world's top 10 inst. in male infertility research

President of ROYAN Institute Abdolhossein Shahverdi said the recognition was based on the findings of an international scientometric study titled A Scientometric Analysis of Research Publications on Male Infertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology, published in the peer-reviewed journal Andrologia in 2020.

The study analyzed two decades of scientific output on male infertility and ART worldwide and identified the 10 most influential institutions in the field based on their research performance and scientific impact.

"The study introduced the world's 10 most influential centers, and Royan ranked ninth," Shahverdi said, describing the result as "a major achievement" for Iran in the field of male infertility research and treatment.

He said the ranking reflects nearly three decades of sustained scientific work at Royan Institute.

"The good things that have happened over the past three decades at Royan have ultimately led to achievements such as this," Shahverdi said, adding that years of research by the institute's scientists and clinicians had culminated in international recognition.

He credited the achievement to the dedication of the institute's researchers, as well as the long-term support the center has received, especially from the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"The trust placed in the institute by the Leader, the efforts of our colleagues, and God's blessings all contributed to this success," he added.

MNA