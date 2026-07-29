Iran FM denounces joint US-Saudi attacks on areas in Iraq

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry denounced the US and Saudi attacks, which targeted several areas in Iraq, including facilities and sites belonging to official Iraqi institutions as well as Arbaeen pilgrimage processions and service stations.

The ministry described the attacks as "a blatant assault on Iraq's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and a flagrant violation of Paragraph 4 of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law."

It added that the attacks were carried out "in line with the ambitions of the US and the Zionist regime to expand the scope of war and conflict in the West Asia region."

The Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of a number of Iraqi citizens in the attacks and reaffirmed "the Islamic Republic of Iran's full support and solidarity with the government and people of Iraq."

It further stated that it holds "the warmongering US regime and its accomplices in the region responsible for the dangerous consequences of these criminal, inhumane and provocative acts."

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) said at least 20 of its members have been martyred and 32 wounded in joint Saudi-US strikes on its sites across the country.

Saudi Arabia and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said early Wednesday that joint air strikes targeted forces in Iraq responsible for what they called attacks on American troops and Saudi energy infrastructure.

MNA