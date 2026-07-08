Iranian army launches retaliatory drone strikes on US bases

The public relations department of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army announced the operation in response to the American enemy’s hostile aggression against military and civilian areas in the south of the country.

“Following the hostile aggression of the American enemy against military and civilian areas in the south of the country and the violation of the provisions of the 14-point agreement, offensive drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, from dawn today, targeted the gathering centers of hostile American forces at the ‘Sheikh Isa base’ located in Bahrain,” the statement read.

The army added that the criminal US is responsible for the consequences of repeated violations and breaches of the ceasefire agreement, and that all US bases in the region will be legitimate targets for army drones.

News sources reported hearing the sound of several explosions in Bahrain with continued intense explosions reported again on Wednesday morning.

MNA /TSN