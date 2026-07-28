Iran, Japan FMs discuss navigation at Hormuz Strait by phone

Araghchi and Motegi held a telephone conversation on Tuesday afternoon. Accoridng to the Iranian foreign ministry, they discussed and exchanged views on bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments, especially the latest situation.

The top Iranian diplomat explained to his Japanese counterpart the latest situation related to the diplomatic process aimed at establishing regional peace and stability.

The two sides also emphasized the need for continued coordination and joint cooperation to eliminate the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz, resulting from the aggressive actions of the United States.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Japan also exchanged views on pursuing some consular issues.

MNA/IRN86222034