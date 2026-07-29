SCO sees new opportunities in evolving global landscape

Titled "Upholding Fairness and Justice and Improving Global Governance -- Achievements, Opportunities, and Prospects for SCO Cooperation," the report was issued by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The report offered a systematic review of the SCO's pioneering achievements and historic accomplishments over the past 25 years since its founding, an in-depth analysis of the broad opportunities for cooperation within the organization in the current international situation, and a comprehensive presentation of the broad prospects and global significance of building an SCO community with a shared future.

The SCO has developed into the world's largest regional international organization in terms of its geographic scope and population, said the report.

Over the years, the SCO has upheld fairness and justice, improved its institutional framework, and put into practice the Shanghai Spirit, which features mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, the report said.

The organization has become an important force in promoting world peace and development, and safeguarding international fairness and justice, it said.

Over the next decade, it said, the SCO is expected to expand cooperation in key areas, including development strategies, connectivity, green transformation, financial innovation, security cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, ushering in a new phase of high-quality development that promises greater unity, coordination, dynamism and effectiveness.

Looking ahead, the report emphasized that SCO member states will continue to play a leading role in accelerating the building of an SCO community with a shared future, while working to become builders of a just and equitable international order and exemplars of a new type of international relations.

The SCO member states will also further demonstrate the organization's responsibility and commitment in global affairs, strengthen its cohesion and international influence, contribute to the building of a more just and equitable global governance system, and work with all parties toward a community with a shared future for humanity.

The full report was released globally in Chinese, English, Russian and Kyrgyz through relevant websites, journals, social media platforms and other channels.

MNA