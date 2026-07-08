Foreign Ministry issues statement after US attacks

In a statement, the ministry said the "terrorist American army" struck several monitoring and surveillance centres on Iran's southern coast in the early hours of Wednesday, in what it called a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war.

It said the new strikes, combined with a U.S. Treasury decision the previous night to revoke the licence for Iranian oil sales that Washington had committed to under Article 10 of the memorandum, as well as violations in the Strait of Hormuz and continued Israeli military aggression and terrorist acts against Lebanon, have rendered essential parts of the ceasefire agreement ineffective.

The ministry "sternly" reminded all governments of their international legal obligations, particularly neighbouring countries on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf, to prevent aggressor parties from using their territory and facilities for attacks against Iran. "Any cooperation in the commission of the crime of aggression against Iran is tantamount to complicity and participation in the crime," it said.

The statement strongly condemned Washington's "repeated oath-breaking," recalled the responsibilities of the UN Security Council and Secretary-General for regional and international peace and security, and stressed that Iran's armed forces "as they have repeatedly shown, will not hesitate to defend Iran's territorial integrity, national sovereignty and national security against U.S. military aggression under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and will also target the source and origin of the aggression."

MNA