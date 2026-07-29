Iraqi president denounces deadly US-Saudi aggression

Amedi, in a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday, condemned the aerial assaults “as an unacceptable act, a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty, and entirely contrary to international law and the United Nations Charter.”

“We reiterate our vehement opposition to the use of Iraqi soil or a military field to launch attacks against neighboring countries. We call on all parties to respect Iraq's sovereignty and refrain from any action that undermines its security and stability,” the Iraqi presidency said.

The statement further noted that dialogue is essential to the resolution of crises in a manner that preserves the security of the region, and keeps its nations away from further tensions.

Hashd al-Sha’abi said its positions in the provinces of Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala and Diyala were targeted early on Wednesday, causing material damage to the headquarters, vehicles and military equipment.

The anti-terror resistance force described the attacks as a “dangerous escalation,” a “violation of Iraq’s sovereignty” and an attack against the country’s official security institutions.

The PMU said specialized committees were continuing field operations to establish more accurate figures and information, saying that the number of those killed and wounded could rise.

MNA